Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.08.

WEED has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$25.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$11.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of Canopy Growth stock traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$9.10. 1,694,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,622,912. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of C$8.23 and a 1 year high of C$46.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$10.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.10. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.26.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

