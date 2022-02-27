Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 107 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Charter Communications by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Charter Communications by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in Charter Communications by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey purchased 2,750 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $591.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,627,890.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $740.00 to $680.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Charter Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $770.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $805.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $758.38.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $601.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $549.59 and a fifty-two week high of $825.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $610.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $683.39.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by $2.02. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.50 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.76 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

