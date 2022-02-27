Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 869 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $3,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,056,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,804,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,667,000 after buying an additional 13,323 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 100,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,005,000 after buying an additional 37,962 shares during the period. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total value of $7,679,404.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total value of $4,831,703.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GWW shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $497.36.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $476.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.63. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $372.71 and a 52-week high of $527.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $493.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $464.06.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.20. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 48.91% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.66 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 32.66%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

