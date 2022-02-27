Captrust Financial Advisors Has $2.78 Million Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 381.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,925 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Resource Council grew its position in United Therapeutics by 8,129.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 2,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,413,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,352,000 after acquiring an additional 12,715 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in United Therapeutics by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $3,962,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

UTHR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.00.

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $616,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.53, for a total transaction of $1,173,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,328 shares of company stock valued at $9,663,776. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $168.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $155.71 and a 12-month high of $218.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $202.50 and its 200 day moving average is $199.48.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by ($1.42). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $415.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.