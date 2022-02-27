Captrust Financial Advisors Has $3.45 Million Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 120,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,755 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF were worth $3,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 627,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,972,000 after acquiring an additional 77,278 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 487,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,957,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 216,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after purchasing an additional 11,386 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 183,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 16,795 shares during the period. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares during the period.

IBDT stock opened at $27.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.31. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.96 and a fifty-two week high of $30.50.

