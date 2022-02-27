Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Holdings in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) by 52,283.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,813 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,695 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Southern First Bancshares were worth $3,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in Southern First Bancshares by 24.7% in the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 575,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,738,000 after acquiring an additional 114,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 10.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 386,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,750,000 after purchasing an additional 37,886 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,681,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 10.8% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 69,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 9.3% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 65,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SFST opened at $57.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.95. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.51 and a 52 week high of $65.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.93.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 38.33%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate. The Commercial and Retail Banking segment offers traditional deposit and lending products and services.

