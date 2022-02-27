CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. decreased its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in CarMax by 83.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in CarMax in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 202.8% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in CarMax in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in CarMax in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMX stock opened at $107.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.90. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.39 and a fifty-two week high of $155.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. CarMax had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KMX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $157.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.91.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

