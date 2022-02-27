Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) CAO Christopher Heald Sells 3,243 Shares

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) CAO Christopher Heald sold 3,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $228,112.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CWST opened at $75.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 94.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.71 and a fifty-two week high of $89.84.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 4.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. RE Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1,025.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

CWST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

