Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) CAO Christopher Heald Sells 3,243 Shares

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) CAO Christopher Heald sold 3,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $228,112.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:CWST opened at $75.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 94.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.71 and a fifty-two week high of $89.84.
Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 4.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.
CWST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.
About Casella Waste Systems (Get Rating)
Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Casella Waste Systems (CWST)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.