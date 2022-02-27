Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Castlight Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.
NYSE:CSLT opened at $2.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $332.37 million, a PE ratio of -34.17 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.78. Castlight Health has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $2.71.
About Castlight Health (Get Rating)
Castlight Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare information technology solutions. It offers health benefits platforms which enables benefit leaders to communicate and measure their programs. The company was founded by Todd Y. Park, Bryan E. Roberts and Giovanni M. Colella in January 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Castlight Health (CSLT)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Castlight Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castlight Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.