Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Castlight Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

NYSE:CSLT opened at $2.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $332.37 million, a PE ratio of -34.17 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.78. Castlight Health has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $2.71.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Castlight Health during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in Castlight Health in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Castlight Health in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Castlight Health in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Castlight Health in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 58.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Castlight Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare information technology solutions. It offers health benefits platforms which enables benefit leaders to communicate and measure their programs. The company was founded by Todd Y. Park, Bryan E. Roberts and Giovanni M. Colella in January 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

