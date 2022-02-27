Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) will report $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.12. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CPRX. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $7.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $807.43 million, a PE ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.35. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $8.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.26.

In related news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 3,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $25,247.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,259,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,876,000 after buying an additional 1,019,389 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 540.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 781,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after buying an additional 659,072 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $3,004,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 709.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 370,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $2,438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

