CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CBRE opened at $98.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.58. CBRE Group has a 1 year low of $72.88 and a 1 year high of $111.00. The stock has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.42.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

In other CBRE Group news, insider Emma E. Giamartino sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total transaction of $27,013.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 2,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $255,109.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,829 shares of company stock valued at $770,423 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,437,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,931,000 after purchasing an additional 177,431 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,294,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,465,000 after purchasing an additional 33,819 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 50.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 953,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,733,000 after purchasing an additional 321,423 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 719,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,080,000 after purchasing an additional 176,886 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 595,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,588,000 after purchasing an additional 10,008 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

About CBRE Group (Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.