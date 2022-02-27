CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
CBRE opened at $98.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.58. CBRE Group has a 1 year low of $72.88 and a 1 year high of $111.00. The stock has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.42.
In other CBRE Group news, insider Emma E. Giamartino sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total transaction of $27,013.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 2,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $255,109.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,829 shares of company stock valued at $770,423 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
CBRE has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.
CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.
