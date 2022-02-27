CCC Intelligent Solutions (CCCS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect CCC Intelligent Solutions to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:CCCS opened at $10.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.10. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $13.46.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 29,971.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $189,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $332,000. 86.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions (Get Rating)

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire a business via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

