CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Trading Down 3.7%

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$58.50 and last traded at C$59.20. Approximately 56,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 203,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$61.47.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CCL.B shares. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$81.00 target price on shares of CCL Industries and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CCL Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$80.57.

The stock has a market cap of C$10.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$65.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$67.29.

In other news, Senior Officer Monika Vodermaier sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.72, for a total transaction of C$433,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,338,802.88. Also, Senior Officer Mark Mcclendon sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.63, for a total transaction of C$135,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$293,108.42.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

