Celo (CELO) Hits Market Cap of $987.51 Million

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. During the last week, Celo has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. One Celo coin can now be purchased for $2.42 or 0.00006183 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo has a total market capitalization of $987.51 million and approximately $56.28 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Celo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00046005 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,783.05 or 0.07099980 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,083.27 or 0.99707187 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00045158 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00048842 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 407,486,151 coins. The official website for Celo is celo.org . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Buying and Selling Celo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.