CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $6.40 target price on the construction company’s stock.
CX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CEMEX from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $9.20 target price on shares of CEMEX in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.09.
CX opened at $5.14 on Wednesday. CEMEX has a fifty-two week low of $4.84 and a fifty-two week high of $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.70.
About CEMEX (Get Rating)
CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.
