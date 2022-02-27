CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.85.

NYSE:CNP opened at $27.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.48 and its 200-day moving average is $26.66. CenterPoint Energy has a 52-week low of $19.31 and a 52-week high of $28.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.93.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 14.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 30.09%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 335.5% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 115.5% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D), Indiana Electric Integrated, Natural Gas Distribution, Energy Services, Infrastructure Services, Midstream Investments, and Corporate and Other.

