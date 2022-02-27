Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Shares Gap Down to $9.06

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.06, but opened at $8.65. Centerra Gold shares last traded at $8.78, with a volume of 4,870 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CGAU. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.78.

The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGAU. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Centerra Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Centerra Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Centerra Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Centerra Gold by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Centerra Gold by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the period. 36.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

