Centiva Capital LP Acquires New Stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 20,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 137.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 89,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 52,034 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,032,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,588,000 after acquiring an additional 8,009 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,019,000. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 77,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total value of $3,244,440.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SMPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.36.

Simply Good Foods stock opened at $38.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 59.08 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.98 and its 200-day moving average is $37.18. The Simply Good Foods Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

