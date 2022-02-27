Centiva Capital LP Buys Shares of 4,190 J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,810,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $804,494,000 after purchasing an additional 422,538 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.5% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,629,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $606,887,000 after purchasing an additional 87,817 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,942,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $324,762,000 after purchasing an additional 243,023 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,822,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $304,724,000 after purchasing an additional 68,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,546,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,873,000 after purchasing an additional 49,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $203.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $213.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.06.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $196.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.56. The company has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.38 and a 12-month high of $208.87.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 26.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $343,010.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $1,056,289.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

