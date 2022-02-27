Centiva Capital LP Cuts Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Centiva Capital LP reduced its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 63.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,891 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 15,252 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,503 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 9.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 8.2% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,617 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.2% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,235 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.3% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,882 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other EOG Resources news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. US Capital Advisors upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Argus boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.71.

EOG opened at $107.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.67. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.81 and a 12-month high of $116.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $62.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.80.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.14). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

