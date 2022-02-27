Centiva Capital LP Invests $632,000 in SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 81,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEDS. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in SemiLEDs during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in SemiLEDs during the third quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SemiLEDs during the second quarter worth about $715,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SemiLEDs in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of LEDS opened at $3.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.34. SemiLEDs Co. has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $31.44. The firm has a market cap of $15.39 million, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 48.75% and a negative return on equity of 89.28%. The company had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter.

SemiLEDs Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of light emitting diode chips and components. Its products include blue, ultraviolet, green, white, and entertainment LEDs. It offers LED chips, EF flipchip LED series, LED components, UV LED, and lighting products. The firm’s products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights, commercial, industrial, system, and residential lighting.

