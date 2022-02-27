Centiva Capital LP Invests $654,000 in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEP opened at $89.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.43. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.80 and a 1-year high of $91.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.35.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 62.65%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.18.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total value of $188,811.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total value of $91,195.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,364 shares of company stock worth $637,279. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

