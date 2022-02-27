Centiva Capital LP Makes New $679,000 Investment in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,228,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the third quarter valued at about $615,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the third quarter valued at about $4,417,000. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,727,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 58.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 8,083 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CAR stock opened at $180.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.09 and a 52 week high of $545.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.56.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $7.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.93. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 13.80% and a negative return on equity of 942.00%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 21.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $210.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $217.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.67.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

