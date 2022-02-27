Centrifuge Trading 13.6% Lower This Week (CFG)

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. In the last week, Centrifuge has traded down 13.6% against the dollar. One Centrifuge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001232 BTC on popular exchanges. Centrifuge has a market cap of $82.77 million and approximately $511,737.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00046429 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,600.61 or 0.06934308 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,400.91 or 0.99726549 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00045783 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00054429 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 179,142,719 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

