Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 1,873 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Newmont during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Newmont by 1,050.6% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 60,685 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its position in Newmont by 678.8% during the third quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 61,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 53,625 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Newmont by 6.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,195,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,908,000 after acquiring an additional 69,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 9.6% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEM opened at $67.90 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.46. The company has a market capitalization of $54.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $386,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $222,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,783,585. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NEM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. lifted their price target on shares of Newmont to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.63.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

