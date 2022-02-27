Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) by 183.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,195 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PULS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

Shares of PULS stock opened at $49.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.57. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.33 and a 52-week high of $49.88.

