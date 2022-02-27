Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 495.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 37,026 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,296,000 after acquiring an additional 10,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,497.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,552.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,723.22. The stock has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,256.27 and a twelve month high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.37. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.48 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,920.00 to $1,903.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,969.19.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

