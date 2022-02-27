Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 363.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,065,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $708,683,000 after purchasing an additional 835,135 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 43.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,093,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,393,258,000 after purchasing an additional 631,630 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Align Technology by 13.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,143,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,426,200,000 after purchasing an additional 255,913 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Align Technology by 180.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 377,941 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $251,493,000 after purchasing an additional 243,324 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 213.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 194,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $129,223,000 after purchasing an additional 132,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALGN. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $702.69.

ALGN opened at $512.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.84, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $541.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $623.48. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $432.09 and a twelve month high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

