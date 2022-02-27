Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $1.94 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,878 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,242,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,933,000 after buying an additional 350,970 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,367,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,184,000 after purchasing an additional 20,883 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,932,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,986,000 after acquiring an additional 248,822 shares in the last quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC now owns 1,586,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,390,000 after buying an additional 206,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,569,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,012,000 after purchasing an additional 75,965 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.36 and its 200 day moving average is $21.54. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.19 and a one year high of $21.83.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

