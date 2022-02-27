Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,878 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 866,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,833,000 after purchasing an additional 51,959 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 411,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,937,000 after purchasing an additional 14,968 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,891,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,561,000 after purchasing an additional 228,906 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 776,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,867,000 after acquiring an additional 16,263 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,367,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,184,000 after acquiring an additional 20,883 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSCN stock opened at $21.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.54. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.19 and a fifty-two week high of $21.83.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.