Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,131 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 12.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.3% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 35,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 293,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,677,000 after purchasing an additional 123,680 shares in the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 24,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 64,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.21.

NYSE:DHI opened at $86.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.61. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.57 and a fifty-two week high of $110.45. The firm has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 6.03.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.38. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.22%.

In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,470 shares of company stock worth $11,963,776 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

