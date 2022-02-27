Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 31,913 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 143,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 31,913 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group during the third quarter valued at $46,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 33.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group during the third quarter valued at $89,000. 9.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vodafone Group stock opened at $18.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Vodafone Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of $14.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.36.

VOD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 18th. Argus downgraded Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.34.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

