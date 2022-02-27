Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Reduces Holdings in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Chimera Investment by 1.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 54,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chimera Investment by 3.5% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chimera Investment by 7.4% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Chimera Investment by 1.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 84,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Chimera Investment by 2.6% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 38,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. 51.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

NYSE:CIM opened at $12.23 on Friday. Chimera Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $16.85. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 71.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.79%. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is currently 54.10%.

Several research firms have commented on CIM. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Chimera Investment Profile (Get Rating)

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.