Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 993 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,871,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $533,964,000 after purchasing an additional 22,411 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,845,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $527,842,000 after buying an additional 146,188 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,676,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $425,536,000 after acquiring an additional 70,721 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 828,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $237,039,000 after acquiring an additional 34,776 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,005,000 after buying an additional 179,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ODFL. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $336.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.65.

ODFL opened at $303.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.77 and a 12-month high of $373.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.62.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.15. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.89%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

