Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 16,762 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 65.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,525 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,762 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Invesco by 129.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,286,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $151,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546,547 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the second quarter worth approximately $52,687,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Invesco by 647.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,014,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,600 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,091,000. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Invesco by 351.5% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,495,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,985,000 after buying an additional 1,164,575 shares during the period. 63.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IVZ stock opened at $21.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.19. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $29.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 14.48%. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 22.67%.

IVZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Invesco from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.82.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

