Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,533 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,525 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLUG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 21.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 93,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 16,432 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 1,683.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 119,378 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 112,684 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 15.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,715,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $195,407,000 after purchasing an additional 783,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

PLUG opened at $22.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.00. Plug Power Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $53.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a current ratio of 17.74. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. raised their price target on shares of Plug Power from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $56.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.31.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

