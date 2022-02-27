Cetera Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,887,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,549,717,000 after buying an additional 739,698 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Zoetis by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,221,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,457,000 after acquiring an additional 508,358 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,154,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,467,000 after purchasing an additional 92,590 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,550,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,866,000 after purchasing an additional 238,461 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,561,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,158,000 after acquiring an additional 333,952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $194.71 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $141.41 and a one year high of $249.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.92, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.33%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total value of $6,149,889.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total transaction of $317,835.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,770 shares of company stock worth $6,873,580 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.70.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

