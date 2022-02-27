Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 1,578 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $33,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth $45,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Argus upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.17.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $217.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -723.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.35 and a 1-year high of $258.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $238.40 and its 200-day moving average is $226.69.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -310.00%.

Constellation Brands Profile (Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

