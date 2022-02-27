Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 33,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $58.80 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $56.00 and a 12-month high of $65.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.44 and a 200 day moving average of $61.72.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

