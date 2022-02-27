Cetera Investment Advisers Has $1.65 Million Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,788 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,430 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Lumentum were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lumentum in the third quarter valued at about $3,602,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 37.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 143,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,184,000 after purchasing an additional 38,850 shares during the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the third quarter valued at $16,403,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Lumentum by 4.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 123,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 472.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 17,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 14,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $101.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.86. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $108.90.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28. The business had revenue of $446.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.72 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 22.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $476,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 7,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $791,840.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,388,956. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

LITE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.81.

Lumentum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.