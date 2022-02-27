Cetera Investment Advisers Has $1.97 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 578.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 365,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,906,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

NASDAQ:VTC opened at $85.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.44. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.65 and a 1-year high of $93.33.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.181 per share. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

