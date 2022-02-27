Cetera Investment Advisers Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,651 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Gartner were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IT. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 7,104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Gartner by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Gartner by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 985 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gartner stock opened at $286.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.05. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.18 and a 12 month high of $368.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 149.70% and a net margin of 16.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Karen E. Dykstra sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.32, for a total value of $567,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.65, for a total value of $332,351.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,540 shares of company stock worth $3,009,725 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $347.80.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

