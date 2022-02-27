Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 6,094 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 137,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after buying an additional 21,559 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in British American Tobacco by 4.6% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 196,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,935,000 after buying an additional 8,659 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 35.7% during the third quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 33,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 8,941 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 20.5% during the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 262.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 57,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 41,935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

BTI stock opened at $45.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.50. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $33.62 and a one year high of $47.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.7354 dividend. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($48.96) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,600.00.

British American Tobacco Profile (Get Rating)

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.