Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,651 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Gartner were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 553.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Gartner during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,547 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.23, for a total transaction of $492,301.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,043 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.65, for a total transaction of $332,351.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,540 shares of company stock valued at $3,009,725 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IT opened at $286.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $298.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.05. The company has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.18 and a fifty-two week high of $368.99.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 149.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.80.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

