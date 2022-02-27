CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CF. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,820,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 702.4% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,011,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,461,000 after acquiring an additional 885,426 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,331,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,041,000. Finally, Glendon Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 4,958,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,768,000 after acquiring an additional 722,745 shares in the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,625,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 110,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total value of $8,789,433.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,088 shares of company stock valued at $14,073,244 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CF shares. Citigroup upped their price target on CF Industries from $69.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CF Industries from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on CF Industries from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.65.

NYSE:CF opened at $79.50 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.19 and a 1 year high of $79.81. The stock has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.23 and a 200-day moving average of $61.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.81.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.14). CF Industries had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 24.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

