CHADS VC Price Hits $0.0358 (CHADS)

CHADS VC (CURRENCY:CHADS) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One CHADS VC coin can now be bought for about $0.0358 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CHADS VC has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. CHADS VC has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $1,084.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003828 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00036870 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00110497 BTC.

CHADS VC Coin Profile

CHADS VC (CRYPTO:CHADS) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 58,398,066 coins and its circulating supply is 46,206,902 coins. The official website for CHADS VC is chads.vc . CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

CHADS VC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CHADS VC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CHADS VC using one of the exchanges listed above.

