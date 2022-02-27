Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Hits New 1-Year High Following Strong Earnings

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $51.95 and last traded at $51.80, with a volume of 396186 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.80.

The energy company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.08. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 288.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Cheniere Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 93.65%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,632 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,652 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.15. The stock has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

