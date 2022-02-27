ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Shares Gap Up to $33.50

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $33.50, but opened at $36.77. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares last traded at $37.10, with a volume of 14 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,171 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

ChipMOS Technologies, Inc provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others.

