Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,845.00 to $1,630.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,900.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $1,975.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,969.19.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,497.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,552.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,723.22. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,256.27 and a 52 week high of $1,958.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 32.65%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill (Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.