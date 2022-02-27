Chistopher Wellborn Purchases 10,000 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Stock

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) COO Chistopher Wellborn bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $135.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
MHK opened at $144.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.89. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.02 and a 1-year high of $231.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.52.
Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 15.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Mohawk Industries (Get Rating)
Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mohawk Industries (MHK)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.