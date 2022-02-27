Chistopher Wellborn Purchases 10,000 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Stock

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) COO Chistopher Wellborn bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $135.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

MHK opened at $144.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.89. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.02 and a 1-year high of $231.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.52.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 15.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MHK shares. Bank of America started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $202.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

